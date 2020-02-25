1215 Brightwell Dr

Amenities

Please call Eva at 813-924-5551.

Don't miss out on this CUTE 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms updated home. It has a large eat-in kitchen, an open living room and dining room combination along with split bedrooms. There is a large master bedroom and bath with a step in shower and a huge walk-in closet. The home has laminate wood floors and ceramic tile throughout. There is an attached 1 car garage. The washer and dryer are also included. The house has a large fenced in back yard. The Owner will allow 1 small dog 35 pounds or less but no cats. There is non-refundable security deposit. This home is conveniently located near US-19 and easy commute to Pinellas and Tampa. It is close to a lot of shopping and restaurants.