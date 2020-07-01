5837 ESKER FALLS LANE

Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath FishHawk West home is full of beautiful upgrades and has an open and functional layout. Lead glass doors and a foyer with tray ceilings welcome you as you enter the home. Rich wood looking tile covers the first floor. The formal dining combines with the family room, making the area a great place to entertain. Large windows fill the living area with natural light. The kitchen is complete with beautiful cabinetry, neutral granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove. The breakfast nook is the perfect place for informal family meals and opens to the covered lanai through sliding glass doors. All bedrooms have carpet, ceiling fans, and are generously sized. The master retreat boasts an en-suite bath, a double sink granite top vanity and comes complete with garden tub and a separate shower. The bonus room on the second floor makes a great media room or playroom for the kids.