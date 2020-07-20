5727 WATERCOLOR DRIVE

Amenities

If you picture yourself living the luxury life, you won’t want to miss this home! 5 bedrooms, a huge loft, and formal dining/den add up to create 3500+ square feet of airy living space. Through the front double French doors, massive archways and brick laid tile lead you past the formal dining room to the home’s main living area. Prepare to be wowed by the upgrades you will find in the kitchen- a full stainless steel built-in appliance package, including gas range and vent hood, granite counters, and upgraded lighting add to the sleek feel of the home. A downstairs bedroom and full bathroom make the perfect retreat for your guests. Upstairs, enjoy movie nights in the large loft space. Two bedrooms a bathroom with massive built-in cabinets- giving you amazing storage space. The Master Suite is truly a place to retreat with double French doors leading off the loft, you will feel like you have entered your own private oasis- a walk in shower and separate soaking tub, walk-in closet and an abundance of windows make this space you won’t want to leave. Off the living room, oversized sliders lead out to the home’s generously sized screened in lanai, where you will spend many summer nights with friends and the grill. Enjoy access to Fishhawk West’s A-rated schools and resort-style amenities and realize why so many have fallen in love with the area. Need more? How about maintenance free living? All lawn care is provided in the rent saving you both time and money better spent on living.