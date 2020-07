Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 1,936 sq. ft. floorplan is complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen has a center island and overlooks an open family room, which is great for entertaining. The master suite features a large bedroom connected to a bathroom with his and her sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. Spacious bedrooms. Washer dryer included. Close in backyard fence. Nice & Quiet neighborhood. Please call for a showing today!