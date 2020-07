Amenities

patio / balcony range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Double Wide Mobile Home in beautiful, serene Country Setting in 'God's' Country! Quiet, Country Lane, sits a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, huge front Wooden Deck with ramp to sit and chill on a quiet evening after long day of work! Make this your home for many years to come! Landlord provides water, septic & garbage pickup. ALL room sizes are very approximate and not measured, please verify.