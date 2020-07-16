All apartments in Hillsborough County
18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE

18004 Majestic Kings Place · (813) 642-3325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18004 Majestic Kings Place, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Make this your new home!! This Beautiful move in ready Townhouse is located in a gated community in the desirable New Tampa area. The kitchen has wood cabinets with granite, newer stainless-steel appliances, ceramic tile floors in kitchen an all wet areas. Great Room has laminated wood flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs and have BRAND NEW CARPET. Air conditioning with a Nest thermostat is just three years old as well as the roof. Interior freshly painted and exterior has fresh paint. All sink faucets have been updated, new garage door opener, with outside key pad in addition to one remote opener, Breakfast Bar has wood wall accent. The rear patio is covered and screened in off the great room through the sliding glass doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have any available units?
18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have?
Some of 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE offers parking.
Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE has a pool.
Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE has units with air conditioning.
