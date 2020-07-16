18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Make this your new home!! This Beautiful move in ready Townhouse is located in a gated community in the desirable New Tampa area. The kitchen has wood cabinets with granite, newer stainless-steel appliances, ceramic tile floors in kitchen an all wet areas. Great Room has laminated wood flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs and have BRAND NEW CARPET. Air conditioning with a Nest thermostat is just three years old as well as the roof. Interior freshly painted and exterior has fresh paint. All sink faucets have been updated, new garage door opener, with outside key pad in addition to one remote opener, Breakfast Bar has wood wall accent. The rear patio is covered and screened in off the great room through the sliding glass doors.