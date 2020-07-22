All apartments in Hillsborough County
1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE

1401 College Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1401 College Park Lane, Hillsborough County, FL 33612

Amenities

parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located at the end of a cul de sac with reserved off street parking and private backyard. Nice clean two bedroom one bath oversized unit with nice flooring and new paint. Kitchen and living room downstairs with a back door opening to the private back yard, with bedrooms and bathroom upstairs with the only carpet in the entire unit being on the stairs. Master bedroom has a built in desk area in the closet that can double as a computer area. Great neighbors and quiet court being just a block away from all the restaurants, shops and University Mall on Fletcher. WATER/TRASH/SEWER IS INCLUDED in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have any available units?
1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have?
Some of 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE's amenities include parking, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have a pool?
No, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
