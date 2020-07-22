1401 COLLEGE PARK LANE

Amenities

parking carpet range refrigerator

Located at the end of a cul de sac with reserved off street parking and private backyard. Nice clean two bedroom one bath oversized unit with nice flooring and new paint. Kitchen and living room downstairs with a back door opening to the private back yard, with bedrooms and bathroom upstairs with the only carpet in the entire unit being on the stairs. Master bedroom has a built in desk area in the closet that can double as a computer area. Great neighbors and quiet court being just a block away from all the restaurants, shops and University Mall on Fletcher. WATER/TRASH/SEWER IS INCLUDED in the rent.