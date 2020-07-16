12414 N 58th St #68

Amenities

2Br/1.5Ba Two Story Condo - ** Near USF ** Ask for December Special - This great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is centrally located near everything...shopping, restaurant, parks, schools, and USF! Two story, well maintained condo with lots of great space and lighting. Fenced side yard. Tile and wood flooring, no carpet.



Terms:

- $950.00/month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $950.00

- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 1,012 Square Feet

- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, and Trash



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5348412)