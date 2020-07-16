All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:34 PM

12414 N 58th St #68

12414 North 58th Street · (813) 252-5112
Location

12414 North 58th Street, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12414 N 58th St #68 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2Br/1.5Ba Two Story Condo - ** Near USF ** Ask for December Special - This great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is centrally located near everything...shopping, restaurant, parks, schools, and USF! Two story, well maintained condo with lots of great space and lighting. Fenced side yard. Tile and wood flooring, no carpet.

Terms:
- $950.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $950.00
- $45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 1,012 Square Feet
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, and Trash

For additional information please call 813-252-5112

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 N 58th St #68 have any available units?
12414 N 58th St #68 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12414 N 58th St #68 have?
Some of 12414 N 58th St #68's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12414 N 58th St #68 currently offering any rent specials?
12414 N 58th St #68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 N 58th St #68 pet-friendly?
No, 12414 N 58th St #68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 12414 N 58th St #68 offer parking?
No, 12414 N 58th St #68 does not offer parking.
Does 12414 N 58th St #68 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 N 58th St #68 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 N 58th St #68 have a pool?
No, 12414 N 58th St #68 does not have a pool.
Does 12414 N 58th St #68 have accessible units?
No, 12414 N 58th St #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 N 58th St #68 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12414 N 58th St #68 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12414 N 58th St #68 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12414 N 58th St #68 has units with air conditioning.
