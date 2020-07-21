All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated March 18 2020

1124 Neptune Dr

1124 Neptune Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Neptune Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33570

On the Little Manatee River - Property Id: 127403

If the ad is up the apartment is available. Please read the full advertisement. Many answers to your questions can be found right here. Please do not visit property without first confirming an appointment either by EMAIL 444RealtyCorp@gmail.com or phone/text 813-906-7700.
Details:
Quiet 1 BR located in a small complex right on the Little Manatee River in Ruskin FL. Peaceful community with lots of activities close by. Watch the dolphins swim by. Fish right off the seawall in the back yard. Kayaking, boating all located within walking distance. $25 Monthly charge per person for water/sewer and trash removal. Tenant pays own electric. 1 month security deposit required
$300 will be Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $50 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Must have verifiable work history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127403
Property Id 127403

(RLNE5608471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

