1124 Neptune Dr

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

If the ad is up the apartment is available. Please read the full advertisement. Many answers to your questions can be found right here. Please do not visit property without first confirming an appointment either by EMAIL 444RealtyCorp@gmail.com or phone/text 813-906-7700.

Quiet 1 BR located in a small complex right on the Little Manatee River in Ruskin FL. Peaceful community with lots of activities close by. Watch the dolphins swim by. Fish right off the seawall in the back yard. Kayaking, boating all located within walking distance. $25 Monthly charge per person for water/sewer and trash removal. Tenant pays own electric. 1 month security deposit required

$300 will be Non-refundable pet fee if you have a pet. This goes towards a professional deep cleaning after you vacate the apt. There is a $50 application fee that includes credit, background, & eviction check. Must have verifiable work history.

