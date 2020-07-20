All apartments in Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County, FL
10829 Dragon Wood Drive
10829 Dragon Wood Drive

10829 Dragonwood Dr · No Longer Available
10829 Dragonwood Dr, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready town home. Modern interiors, hard floor, freshly painted. Beautiful ready to move into Townhouse in New Tampa Area. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets with Granite, newer Stainless-Steel Appliances, ceramic tile floors in kitchen an all wet areas. All sink faucets have been updated. The rear patio is covered and screened in off the great room through the sliding glass doors. This is a very desirable townhouse in a gated community. Perfect location for shopping, restaurant, entertainment, hospitals....Just come and look. You will fall in love with this dream home.

Listing Courtesy Of MELANGE REAL ESTATE INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have any available units?
10829 Dragon Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have?
Some of 10829 Dragon Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 Dragon Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10829 Dragon Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 Dragon Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10829 Dragon Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10829 Dragon Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
