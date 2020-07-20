10829 Dragon Wood Drive

Amenities
Move in ready town home. Modern interiors, hard floor, freshly painted. Beautiful ready to move into Townhouse in New Tampa Area. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets with Granite, newer Stainless-Steel Appliances, ceramic tile floors in kitchen an all wet areas. All sink faucets have been updated. The rear patio is covered and screened in off the great room through the sliding glass doors. This is a very desirable townhouse in a gated community. Perfect location for shopping, restaurant, entertainment, hospitals....Just come and look. You will fall in love with this dream home.
Listing Courtesy Of MELANGE REAL ESTATE INC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Listing Courtesy Of MELANGE REAL ESTATE INC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.