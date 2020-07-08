All apartments in Hillsborough County
10435 Blackmore Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

10435 Blackmore Drive

10435 Blackmore Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10435 Blackmore Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10435 Blackmore Drive Tampa FL · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,280 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5571986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Blackmore Drive have any available units?
10435 Blackmore Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10435 Blackmore Drive have?
Some of 10435 Blackmore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Blackmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Blackmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Blackmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Blackmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 10435 Blackmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Blackmore Drive offers parking.
Does 10435 Blackmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Blackmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Blackmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Blackmore Drive has a pool.
Does 10435 Blackmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 10435 Blackmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Blackmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 Blackmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10435 Blackmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10435 Blackmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
