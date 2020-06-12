1160 Hillsboro Mile

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Amazing Opportunity For A Seasonal Rental W Private Beach Just Across The Street - Available Jan 1, 2021! Totally Remodeled With No Expense Spared, Gorgeous Neutral "Wood Look" Tile Throughout, Renovated Kitchen w/ Quartzite Countertops, GE Cafe & Profile Appls including Induction Stove, Undermount Lighting, "Smart" LED Lighting Controlled Thru WiFi, Kitchen is Fully Equipped with Pots/Pans/Plates & More, Electric Shades in Living Room, Black Out Shades in Bedroom, Two Custom Walk In Closets, Both Bathrooms Upgraded with Custom Vanities, Both Bathrooms Have Walk In Showers, 1 Covered Assigned Parking, Stunning Sunsets from Your Private Balcony Overlooking The Intracoastal - A Boat Show All Day from Your Patio