Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

1160 Hillsboro Mile

1160 Hillsboro Mile · (954) 593-9643
Location

1160 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing Opportunity For A Seasonal Rental W Private Beach Just Across The Street - Available Jan 1, 2021! Totally Remodeled With No Expense Spared, Gorgeous Neutral "Wood Look" Tile Throughout, Renovated Kitchen w/ Quartzite Countertops, GE Cafe & Profile Appls including Induction Stove, Undermount Lighting, "Smart" LED Lighting Controlled Thru WiFi, Kitchen is Fully Equipped with Pots/Pans/Plates & More, Electric Shades in Living Room, Black Out Shades in Bedroom, Two Custom Walk In Closets, Both Bathrooms Upgraded with Custom Vanities, Both Bathrooms Have Walk In Showers, 1 Covered Assigned Parking, Stunning Sunsets from Your Private Balcony Overlooking The Intracoastal - A Boat Show All Day from Your Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have any available units?
1160 Hillsboro Mile has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have?
Some of 1160 Hillsboro Mile's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Hillsboro Mile currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Hillsboro Mile isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Hillsboro Mile pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Hillsboro Mile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro Beach.
Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Hillsboro Mile does offer parking.
Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Hillsboro Mile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have a pool?
Yes, 1160 Hillsboro Mile has a pool.
Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have accessible units?
No, 1160 Hillsboro Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Hillsboro Mile has units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Hillsboro Mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Hillsboro Mile does not have units with air conditioning.
