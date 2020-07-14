Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area cc payments e-payments internet access

We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville. Our single-story, garden-style Downtown Brooksville apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Brooksville near Tom Varn Park.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Candlelight is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Brooksville employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Downtown Brooksville apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Candlelight is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.