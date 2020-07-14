All apartments in Brooksville
Find more places like Candlelight.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooksville, FL
/
Candlelight
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Candlelight

965 Candlelight Blvd · (352) 289-6320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooksville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00044 · Avail. Jul 15

$719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00012 · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00090 · Avail. Jul 22

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candlelight.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville. Our single-story, garden-style Downtown Brooksville apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Brooksville near Tom Varn Park.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Candlelight is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Brooksville employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our Downtown Brooksville apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Candlelight is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: N/A
Move-in Fees: $250-$500 non refundable move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash $48 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions, up to 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking is provided for all residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Candlelight have any available units?
Candlelight has 4 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Candlelight have?
Some of Candlelight's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candlelight currently offering any rent specials?
Candlelight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candlelight pet-friendly?
Yes, Candlelight is pet friendly.
Does Candlelight offer parking?
Yes, Candlelight offers parking.
Does Candlelight have units with washers and dryers?
No, Candlelight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Candlelight have a pool?
No, Candlelight does not have a pool.
Does Candlelight have accessible units?
Yes, Candlelight has accessible units.
Does Candlelight have units with dishwashers?
No, Candlelight does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Candlelight have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Candlelight has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Candlelight?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd
Brooksville, FL 34601

Similar Pages

Brooksville 2 BedroomsBrooksville Apartments with Balcony
Brooksville Apartments with ParkingBrooksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Brooksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FL
Highland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity