720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE

3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Pool Home, Waterfront to Lake Banana, Living Room, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Open Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Tile and Hardwood Throughout Home, Fireplace in Family Room, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with separate Tub and Shower, Security System, Patio, Screened Pool, Guard Gated Community, Golf, Basketball, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Soccer Field, Pool Care and Exterior Pest Control Included by Home Owner, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1998/ 2362 Sqft.