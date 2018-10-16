All apartments in Heathrow
720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE

720 Lakeworth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

720 Lakeworth Circle, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Pool Home, Waterfront to Lake Banana, Living Room, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Open Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Tile and Hardwood Throughout Home, Fireplace in Family Room, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with separate Tub and Shower, Security System, Patio, Screened Pool, Guard Gated Community, Golf, Basketball, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, and Soccer Field, Pool Care and Exterior Pest Control Included by Home Owner, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1998/ 2362 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have any available units?
720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have?
Some of 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 LAKEWORTH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
