1509 Cherry Ridge Dr.

Welcome home to the upscale guard gated community in Cherry Ridge!

SPACIOUS floor plan features wainscoting and crown molding in the main living area. BEAUTIFUL kitchen showcases granite counter tops, center island with storage below and a breakfast bar. LARGE master suite is complete with full Jack and Jill private bath joining the office/extra bedroom. Additional bedrooms are a great size and include ceiling fans. MUST SEE!!! Enjoy your weekends with family and friends relaxing pool side or keeping cool on the shady lanai. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JANUARY 10th



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



