All apartments in Heathrow
Find more places like 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathrow, FL
/
1509 Cherry Ridge Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Cherry Ridge Dr.

1509 Cherry Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Heathrow
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1509 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath with Office Guard Gated Pool Home in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath with Office Guard Gated Pool Home in Heathrow, FL!
Welcome home to the upscale guard gated community in Cherry Ridge!
SPACIOUS floor plan features wainscoting and crown molding in the main living area. BEAUTIFUL kitchen showcases granite counter tops, center island with storage below and a breakfast bar. LARGE master suite is complete with full Jack and Jill private bath joining the office/extra bedroom. Additional bedrooms are a great size and include ceiling fans. MUST SEE!!! Enjoy your weekends with family and friends relaxing pool side or keeping cool on the shady lanai. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JANUARY 10th

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE2656818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have any available units?
1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. has a pool.
Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Cherry Ridge Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Heathrow 2 BedroomsHeathrow Apartments with Garages
Heathrow Apartments with PoolsHeathrow Furnished Apartments
Heathrow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College