All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
Find more places like 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harbor Bluffs, FL
/
803 ALAMANDA DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

803 ALAMANDA DRIVE

803 Alamanda Drive · (727) 686-3147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

803 Alamanda Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful,4 bedroom,3 bath,2 car garage home is available for annual rental. Over 2,000 square feet of open inviting living space, offering a split bedroom plan, kitchen with breakfast bar, living dining combo and a family room. Gleaming terrazzo and tile throughout. Enjoy the enormous patio overlooking the large private back yard. Two car garage has washer/dryer hookups. Newer thermal pane windows. Wonderful community of Harbor Bluffs,with shopping, dining and the beautiful Gulf beaches a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have any available units?
803 ALAMANDA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have?
Some of 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
803 ALAMANDA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 803 ALAMANDA DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidgecrest, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
West Lealman, FLOldsmar, FLMadeira Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLSafety Harbor, FLLealman, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLSouth Pasadena, FLEast Lake, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity