803 ALAMANDA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful,4 bedroom,3 bath,2 car garage home is available for annual rental. Over 2,000 square feet of open inviting living space, offering a split bedroom plan, kitchen with breakfast bar, living dining combo and a family room. Gleaming terrazzo and tile throughout. Enjoy the enormous patio overlooking the large private back yard. Two car garage has washer/dryer hookups. Newer thermal pane windows. Wonderful community of Harbor Bluffs,with shopping, dining and the beautiful Gulf beaches a short drive away.