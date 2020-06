Amenities

Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. One bed, one bath condo includes balcony, storage, covered parking, and same floor laundry room in a peaceful community. Water and trash pickup included.