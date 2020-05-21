601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy. Good appliances, large two car garage. Totally fenced yard on a corner lot which is a great advantage for home entertainment particularly with physical distancing become more and more prevalent. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Rent includes lawn care! Property is professionally managed, so hurry before this one is snatched out from under you. Call today for an appointment. Sorry no pets!