Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:45 PM

601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE

601 Windsor Estates Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL 33837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy. Good appliances, large two car garage. Totally fenced yard on a corner lot which is a great advantage for home entertainment particularly with physical distancing become more and more prevalent. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Rent includes lawn care! Property is professionally managed, so hurry before this one is snatched out from under you. Call today for an appointment. Sorry no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have any available units?
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have?
Some of 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haines City.
Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
