Take a look at this 2 bedroom (both are masters with full baths) and a 1/2 bath on the main floor. The view from the living room is all golf,You will be looking across mid fairway to a hole with sand traps... the perfect post card view. 24 Hour gated security, Restaurant and bar on site and not to mention one of the top courses in Central Florida. Minutes away from the Airport, Beaches and so much more. Make your appointment today!