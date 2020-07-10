/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
3120 Beach Blvd S, #6
3120 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach. Peak Season (January - March) Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home – 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5024 26TH AVENUE S
5024 26th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
806 sqft
Come see this charming cottage in Gulfport! This 2 bedroom house features an updated bathroom, a bonus room that would make a great home office or reading room, and an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer and ample storage, but wait until you see
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S
6260 Kipps Colony Court South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1980 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. This large three bedroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tile floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
3045 51ST STREET S
3045 51st Street South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
This fully furnished 1/1 duplex is located on a quiet residential street just a 4 block walk from Gulfport Beach and beautiful Downtown Gulfport with all of its restaurants, bars, shops and galleries.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
5 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5838 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Whether it’s you, your family or friends visiting Isla, fun will be had by all in this ground floor, island/golf course villa in La Puerta del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pasadena on The Gulf
511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S
511 Villa Grande Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1374 sqft
Charming Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Quaint S. Pasadena on a Quiet Brick Parkway Peppered with Mansions.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4900 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4900 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
Available June 1 2020
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5633 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
Looking for a great waterfront rental? Located in the highly desirable community of La Puerta del Sol, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a bright open floor plan with stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4790 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Broadwater
3810 37TH STREET S
3810 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bahia Shores
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
6100 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S
6100 Gulfport Boulevard South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with pool view and steps away. Nicely remodeled kitchen w/granite counters. Solid maple cabinets-decorative tile backsplash.Newer Stainless steel appliances. Generous closet space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Nestled among the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, this delightful, 2 bedroom/2 bath La Puerta del Sol villa truly inspires rest and relaxation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
