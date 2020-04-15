2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space. Stepping through the front door, you enter into the great room floor plan which is open and bright with natural light. The living room offers comfortable sofa seating and is equipped with a flat screen TV with HD programming. Just off the living room is a spacious kitchen equipped with 4-piece stainless steel appliance set, wine fridge, garden style sink among other small appliances. Looking out towards the large sliding glass doors in the rear of the home you catch a glimpse of the outdoor covered patio and swimming pool. The screened and covered patio is great for enjoying the cooler nights and is furnished with a patio set and lounge seating. Back inside you will find three bedrooms with the master on one side of the home and the two guest bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bedroom is furnished with a queen-size bedroom set and has an en-suite bathroom. The first of the two guest bedrooms is furnished with two twin-size beds and a wardrobe. The second guest bedroom is furnished with a queen size bed. Dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis and must be approved prior to a reservation being accepted.