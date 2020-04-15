All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET

2843 New England Street · (941) 320-4287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space. Stepping through the front door, you enter into the great room floor plan which is open and bright with natural light. The living room offers comfortable sofa seating and is equipped with a flat screen TV with HD programming. Just off the living room is a spacious kitchen equipped with 4-piece stainless steel appliance set, wine fridge, garden style sink among other small appliances. Looking out towards the large sliding glass doors in the rear of the home you catch a glimpse of the outdoor covered patio and swimming pool. The screened and covered patio is great for enjoying the cooler nights and is furnished with a patio set and lounge seating. Back inside you will find three bedrooms with the master on one side of the home and the two guest bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bedroom is furnished with a queen-size bedroom set and has an en-suite bathroom. The first of the two guest bedrooms is furnished with two twin-size beds and a wardrobe. The second guest bedroom is furnished with a queen size bed. Dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis and must be approved prior to a reservation being accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have any available units?
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have?
Some of 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET does offer parking.
Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET has a pool.
Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
