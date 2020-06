Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

THIS 2ND FLOOR GULF GATE CONDO JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SIESTA KEY BEACH IS THE PERFECT OFF SEASON RENTAL. CORNER UNIT WITH TILE THROUGHOUT, SPARKLING HEATED POOL, CLOSE TO THE SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT VILLAGE OF GULF GATE. BRING YOUR BEACH/POOL GEAR AND GET READY TO ENJOY FLORIDA GULF COAST LIVING AT IT'S FINEST!! AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020-DECEMBER 31, 2020.