Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

3185 REGATTA CIRCLE

3185 Regatta Circle · (941) 266-2854
Location

3185 Regatta Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Gulf Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees. Newer kitchen, nicely painted interior, laminate flooring in bedrooms. PRIME LOCATION! Gulf Gate has it all with its quaint shops and restaurants, shopping mall, new Gulf Gate library and so much more. Its a short drive to the white sand of #1 rated Siesta Key Beach. Excellent school district. Come see for yourself this beautiful community and all it offers. Lawn and pest control are included in the rent. Owner reserves the right to approve pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have any available units?
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3185 REGATTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
