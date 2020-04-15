3185 REGATTA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees. Newer kitchen, nicely painted interior, laminate flooring in bedrooms. PRIME LOCATION! Gulf Gate has it all with its quaint shops and restaurants, shopping mall, new Gulf Gate library and so much more. Its a short drive to the white sand of #1 rated Siesta Key Beach. Excellent school district. Come see for yourself this beautiful community and all it offers. Lawn and pest control are included in the rent. Owner reserves the right to approve pets.