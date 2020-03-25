All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!!

Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room. The kitchen has an island, solid wood cabinets w/larger uppers, granite and stainless-steel appliances with refrigerator included! Crown molding is throughout the home. Bathrooms are tiled and full of beautiful finishes. Hurricane impact windows and doors means there is no need for shutters...just lock the door and leave. This is a must-see opportunity, do not wait, call today for your private showing!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers. We allow up to three pets.

Listing courtesy of SARASOTA PREMIER PROPERTIES

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 Ashton Road have any available units?
2858 Ashton Road has a unit available for $2,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2858 Ashton Road have?
Some of 2858 Ashton Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 Ashton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Ashton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Ashton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2858 Ashton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2858 Ashton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2858 Ashton Road does offer parking.
Does 2858 Ashton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 Ashton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Ashton Road have a pool?
No, 2858 Ashton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2858 Ashton Road have accessible units?
No, 2858 Ashton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Ashton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2858 Ashton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2858 Ashton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2858 Ashton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
