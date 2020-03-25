2858 Ashton Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!!



Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room. The kitchen has an island, solid wood cabinets w/larger uppers, granite and stainless-steel appliances with refrigerator included! Crown molding is throughout the home. Bathrooms are tiled and full of beautiful finishes. Hurricane impact windows and doors means there is no need for shutters...just lock the door and leave. This is a must-see opportunity, do not wait, call today for your private showing!



We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be leased or purchased. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers. We allow up to three pets.



