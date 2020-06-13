/
3 bedroom apartments
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive, Groveland, FL
4 bed/ 2 bath home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839838)
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.
Eagle Pointe
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.
Crane's Landing
1301 Plover Ct
1301 Plover Court, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2003 sqft
Groveland 3/2 - -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions. -Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. -3 month min at current job.
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master
274 Curtis Ave
274 Curtis Avenue, Groveland, FL
~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up
117 STEWART LAKE LOOP
117 Stewart Lake Loop, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1532 sqft
Renovated move in ready home. Recent improvements include solid wood kitchen cabinets with soft close features. New bath vanities. Granite throughout. Flooring throughout. Interior & exterior paint. New A/C !!! -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's.
Results within 1 mile of Groveland
Dukes Lake
1820 Western Hills Ln.
1820 Western Hills Lane, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard.
Skiing Paradise
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.
Palisades
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.
Dukes Lake
1635 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE
1635 Ridgemoor Drive, Mascotte, FL
Available now All bedrooms located upstairs 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Groveland
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
$
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
1621 Orne Street
1621 Orne St, Mascotte, FL
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Bay Ridge Loop
1 Bay Ridge Loop, Mascotte, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Spring Valley
12151 Woodglen Circle
12151 Woodglen Circle, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1104 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Clermont, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,104sqft.
9715 Hasson Ridge Drive
9715 Hasson Ridge Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
878 High Pointe Circle
878 High Pointe Circle, Minneola, FL
Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house in sought after Oviedo. Large living room and dining rooms with a lovely sitting area as well. The kitchen has a natural gas stainless steel range for those that like that flame to cook.
11409 Patrico Loop
11409 Patrico Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
2020 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
