Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

2211 White Pine Circle

2211 White Pine Circle · (561) 420-0640
Location

2211 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL 33415

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
11 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL 33415 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Peaceful lake view on beautifully updated townhouse in the heart of Greenacres! Inviting large fenced courtyard. Tile on first and second floor, stairs have new carpet. Full size washer and dryer on separate laundry room. Call for more details! Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services 561-420-0640 Listing Courtesy: Myriad Realty LLC [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566720 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 White Pine Circle have any available units?
2211 White Pine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenacres, FL.
What amenities does 2211 White Pine Circle have?
Some of 2211 White Pine Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 White Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2211 White Pine Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 White Pine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2211 White Pine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 2211 White Pine Circle offer parking?
No, 2211 White Pine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2211 White Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 White Pine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 White Pine Circle have a pool?
No, 2211 White Pine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2211 White Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 2211 White Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 White Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 White Pine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 White Pine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 White Pine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
