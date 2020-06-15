2211 White Pine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

11 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL 33415 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Peaceful lake view on beautifully updated townhouse in the heart of Greenacres! Inviting large fenced courtyard. Tile on first and second floor, stairs have new carpet. Full size washer and dryer on separate laundry room. Call for more details! Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services 561-420-0640 Listing Courtesy: Myriad Realty LLC [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566720 ]