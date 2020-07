Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning extra storage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard. To move in you will need first months of $1150 rent and $1650 deposit. Total $2,800.00 Pets OK with pet fee. Credit 600 or more.