1122 North St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located less than a 5 minute drive from all local schools this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute. Tile flooring through main areas allows for easy cleanup leaving you with more time for the things that truly matter. Three generously sized bedrooms provide plenty of space for every member of your household to relax comfortably with a half bathroom off the master bedroom for optimal convenience. The fully fenced yard and large back deck with a recently replaced roof offer an outdoor space ideal for entertaining or relaxing on a sunny weekend afternoon. This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today!