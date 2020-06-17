All apartments in Green Cove Springs
1122 North St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:10 AM

1122 North St

1122 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family rental ready for immediate move in! Perfectly located less than a 5 minute drive from all local schools this is the opportunity you’ve been searching for to improve your quality of life without increasing your daily commute. Tile flooring through main areas allows for easy cleanup leaving you with more time for the things that truly matter. Three generously sized bedrooms provide plenty of space for every member of your household to relax comfortably with a half bathroom off the master bedroom for optimal convenience. The fully fenced yard and large back deck with a recently replaced roof offer an outdoor space ideal for entertaining or relaxing on a sunny weekend afternoon. This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 North St have any available units?
1122 North St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
Is 1122 North St currently offering any rent specials?
1122 North St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 North St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 North St is pet friendly.
Does 1122 North St offer parking?
No, 1122 North St does not offer parking.
Does 1122 North St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 North St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 North St have a pool?
No, 1122 North St does not have a pool.
Does 1122 North St have accessible units?
No, 1122 North St does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 North St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 North St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 North St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 North St does not have units with air conditioning.
