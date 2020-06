Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Welcome Home! This is home features lots of upgrades and is a FULLY Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath home with screened in porch in the cozy community of Grant. Come, relax and enjoy the neighborhood. Located minutes to shopping and Sebastian River Medical Center, a block away from the Indian River, several boat ramps and then you are out on the water or nestled away on your screened in porch. What more can you ask for?? Call for your appointment today!! Located just behind the Grant Seafood Fairgrounds. SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY. SHED DOES NOT CONVEY. OWNER WILL KEEP STUFF LOCKED IN IT.