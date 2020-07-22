All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

1468 Tangerine Court

1468 Tangerine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1468 Tangerine Court, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of your second full months rent!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Tangerine Court have any available units?
1468 Tangerine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 1468 Tangerine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Tangerine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Tangerine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 Tangerine Court is pet friendly.
Does 1468 Tangerine Court offer parking?
No, 1468 Tangerine Court does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Tangerine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Tangerine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Tangerine Court have a pool?
Yes, 1468 Tangerine Court has a pool.
Does 1468 Tangerine Court have accessible units?
No, 1468 Tangerine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Tangerine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1468 Tangerine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Tangerine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 Tangerine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
