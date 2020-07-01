112 Stefanik Road

Amenities
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent and and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.
**APPLICATION FEES FOR THIS UNIT MUST BE MAILED VIA MONEY ORDER TO: NuView IRA, PO BOX 300468, FERN PARK, FL 32730. PLEASE MAKE SURE TO PUT YOUR NAME IN THE MEMO LINE. $50 PER APPLICANT**
YEAR BUILT: 1982
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Washer/Dryer included in rent amount
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Casselberry
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
ELEMENTARY: Eastbrook Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tuskawilla Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Howell High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: 2 story unit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.