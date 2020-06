Amenities

on-site laundry carport pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious 4/3, pool home in South Miami. Two of the bedrooms are master suites. Plenty of closets, interior laundry room and covered carport. Great central area in South Miami, close to Coral Gables, etc... Will be vacant May 15th and will be freshly painted at that time.