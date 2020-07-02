All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

6801 SW 44th St

6801 Southwest 44th Street · (305) 713-9185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors. This gated community has many amenities such as an amazing pool, gazebo with BBQ area, Clubhouse with full gym, indoor racquetball court, meeting area, play room, grand library, restrooms, pool table, and much more. Walking distance to shopping center with supermarket, pharmacy... Best location, close to Coral Gables, Miami Childrens Hospital and University of Miami. Also Gables Court is really close to Palmetto Expressway and US1. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 SW 44th St have any available units?
6801 SW 44th St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6801 SW 44th St have?
Some of 6801 SW 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 SW 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
6801 SW 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 SW 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 6801 SW 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 6801 SW 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 6801 SW 44th St offers parking.
Does 6801 SW 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 SW 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 SW 44th St have a pool?
Yes, 6801 SW 44th St has a pool.
Does 6801 SW 44th St have accessible units?
No, 6801 SW 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 SW 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 SW 44th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 SW 44th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 SW 44th St does not have units with air conditioning.
