6801 SW 44th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill internet access new construction

INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors. This gated community has many amenities such as an amazing pool, gazebo with BBQ area, Clubhouse with full gym, indoor racquetball court, meeting area, play room, grand library, restrooms, pool table, and much more. Walking distance to shopping center with supermarket, pharmacy... Best location, close to Coral Gables, Miami Childrens Hospital and University of Miami. Also Gables Court is really close to Palmetto Expressway and US1. No pets allowed.