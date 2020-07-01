Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

305 Apartments for rent in Gladeview, FL with hardwood floors

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Gladeview

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
297 NW 57th St
297 Northwest 57th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fully remodeled, Single family home in the most up incoming area in Miami, 2 beds and 2 baths, New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, wood floors and new baseboard, Spacious laundry,Washer and dryer Freshly painted interior

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
Results within 5 miles of Gladeview
Verified

Last updated July 1
$
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,794
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

Last updated July 1
$
19 Units Available
Little Havana
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
Verified

Last updated July 1
$
12 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

Last updated July 1
2 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified

Last updated July 1
$
89 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 23
5 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5122 Northwest 79th Avenue Apt #205, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. VERY NICE CORNER UNIT IN DORAL GARDENS.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Model City
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
340 W Flagler St
340 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1290 sqft
Located in Downtown Miami a short walk from the Government Center (Metro rail and Metro Mover Station), court district, federal buildings, maim Miami public library and city center. Fast access to Brickell, I-95 and 836.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Miami Central Business District
IVY CONDO
90 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and elegant 2-bedroom/2.5-bathroom corner unit with 2 assigned parking spaces and storage unit located just off the Miami River within Ivy Condo. The unit has Brazilian Koa wood floors and a huge wrap-around balcony unit.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Brickell
500 Brickell West Condo
55 Southeast 6th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Excellent investment in the heart of Brickell. GOLD: 2 parking spaces! Gorgeous views, impeccable building just across from the Brickell Bridge. Incredible amenities! Shopping and the best restaurants in town are within walking distance.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Overtown
816 NW 11th ST
816 Northwest 11th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
882 sqft
Miami Health District Rental at Seybold Pointe Condo 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with modern open kitchen washer and dryer inside, wood floors no carpet. Balcony, central AC. Ready for occupancy June 1st 2017.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1756 N Bayshore Dr P-2
1756 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 4/21/19 Actual unit cant be shown until available date, however there are similar alternates that can be shown now.*12 Months Minimum Lease Term*Brand new amenities and common areas.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue #2906 - 1
3401 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment fully furnished>>> 1 Bed/2 Baths + Den. Cable and WiFi Included with Rent! Amazing view and modern kitchen and layout. Full service building. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants, and nightlife of the design district.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Park West
850 North Miami Avenue
850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
914 sqft
850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Robert Schultze, Keller Williams, (786) 266-4370. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. Madison is in the center of it all.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
680 NE 64th St A514
680 Northeast 64th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 1B/1B Condo Avail 6-months to 1year - Property Id: 180693 BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT GATED COMMUNITY IN MiMo. FURNISHED 1/1 UNIT IN NIRVANA WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
725 NE 22nd St
725 Northeast 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Penthouse unit is one of a kind. Loft style open floor with 14ft high ceilings brings out the most incredible volumes and emphasize on the most breathtaking view of the Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach Skyline.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
668 NE 72nd Ter
668 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
This charming totally renovated 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, Belle Meade home is with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, wood floors, modern open kitchen with stainless appliances, washer, and dryer, 2 new bathrooms, this quaint house has a 1/1 guest cottage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gladeview, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gladeview renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

