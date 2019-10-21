All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

9981 Hound Chase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9981 Hound Chase Dr, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This One Year Old Townhome is the "Holly" Model with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and 1,530sf built in 2018. As you enter the home through the Foyer you will see it is fully upgraded with 8'-8" ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floor, Recessed Lighting throughout and includes window treatments. From the Foyer you can enter the garage to the right or go upstairs to the left. As you continue forward the half bath is to your left and the Kitchen to your right and overlooks the Family Room and Dining Room. Off the Kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to the covered lanai. The gorgeous Kitchen has Tile flooring, a Breakfast Bar, and includes Newer Appliances: Smooth Top Stove, Side-by-side Fridge, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, garbage disposal PLUS a Washer and Dryer located on the 2nd floor. Off the Family Room is the Dining Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
