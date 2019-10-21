9981 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This One Year Old Townhome is the "Holly" Model with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and 1,530sf built in 2018. As you enter the home through the Foyer you will see it is fully upgraded with 8'-8" ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floor, Recessed Lighting throughout and includes window treatments. From the Foyer you can enter the garage to the right or go upstairs to the left. As you continue forward the half bath is to your left and the Kitchen to your right and overlooks the Family Room and Dining Room. Off the Kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to the covered lanai. The gorgeous Kitchen has Tile flooring, a Breakfast Bar, and includes Newer Appliances: Smooth Top Stove, Side-by-side Fridge, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, garbage disposal PLUS a Washer and Dryer located on the 2nd floor. Off the Family Room is the Dining Room.