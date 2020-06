Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for the salt life? Look no further. 3 Bedroom plus office, 2.5 baths on the water. Enjoy fishing right in your backyard or take an approximately 10 minute boat ride to Tampa Bay. The kitchen has been upgraded with 42" cabinets and granite counter tops. The refrigerator and stove are new in 2019. Covered dock has a boat lift with water and electricity.