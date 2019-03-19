7511 Tangle Bend Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

GORGEOUS 3BED/2BATH + DEN! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175862?accessKey=5a45



Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 car garage/ and large bonus room upstairs, in the Tanglewood Preserve in Gibsonton/near the Riverview area. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, 42" cabinets, back splash, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, 18" tile floors, garden tub in master bath with large walk-in shower, tinted windows. Great location minutes away from I-75 near the interstate, new Riverview Theater, New St. Joseph Hospital, Brandon, Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, restaurants, sporting events, and shopping.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518650)