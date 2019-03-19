All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7511 Tangle Bend Dr

7511 Tangle Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7511 Tangle Bend Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
GORGEOUS 3BED/2BATH + DEN! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175862?accessKey=5a45

Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 car garage/ and large bonus room upstairs, in the Tanglewood Preserve in Gibsonton/near the Riverview area. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, 42" cabinets, back splash, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, 18" tile floors, garden tub in master bath with large walk-in shower, tinted windows. Great location minutes away from I-75 near the interstate, new Riverview Theater, New St. Joseph Hospital, Brandon, Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, restaurants, sporting events, and shopping.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have any available units?
7511 Tangle Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have?
Some of 7511 Tangle Bend Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 Tangle Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7511 Tangle Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 Tangle Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7511 Tangle Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7511 Tangle Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
