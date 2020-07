Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher extra storage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

End Unit, Laminate Floor and tile on the first floor. Full bath on first floor and a private room for an office and or bedroom. Stairway is carpeted and the bedrooms upstairs. All appliances included. Lots of closet space. Enjoy your own private screened lanai, with an additional storage closet.