All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

12910 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12910 Lake Vista Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is your chance to rent this great single family home in Kings lake! All the walls, trim and doors have been professionally painted! Enjoy the fenced yard and all floors have ceramic tile. Hurry before its rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12910 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa