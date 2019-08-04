12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

Well maintained 2 bed 2 1/2 bath town house for rent, recently renovated with plenty of updates. New carpets installed in all bedrooms, New paint entire home, New AC unit installed, covered patio, stainless steel appliances, Tile floors throughout first floor. assigned parking spaces, enjoy maintenance free living and water included. located in Hillsborough County South Shore, near restaurants and shops with easy access to I 75, US Hwy 41, off Big Bend Rd in the gated community of KINGS LAKE TOWNHOMES. Go and show today!!!