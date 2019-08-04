All apartments in Gibsonton
12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE

12509 Kings Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12509 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 2 bed 2 1/2 bath town house for rent, recently renovated with plenty of updates. New carpets installed in all bedrooms, New paint entire home, New AC unit installed, covered patio, stainless steel appliances, Tile floors throughout first floor. assigned parking spaces, enjoy maintenance free living and water included. located in Hillsborough County South Shore, near restaurants and shops with easy access to I 75, US Hwy 41, off Big Bend Rd in the gated community of KINGS LAKE TOWNHOMES. Go and show today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12509 KINGS CROSSING DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
