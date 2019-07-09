11524 Tangle Stone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Tanglewood Preserve Community - Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom house in the Tanglewood Preserve Community. The home is appointed with a large two car garage and fenced in backyard for privacy. Coming in the doors you are greeted with high ceilings and a large dining room with wood flooring. The kitchen and family room are open giving a large entertainment area. The office is off the kitchen area along with the half bath. Going up the stairs you come into a loft that can be used for a den or play area. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and well proportioned. The master has a very large walk in closet and his and her vanities. All the bedrooms have plush carpet. The house also has a culligan water softener. Call today for a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4099610)