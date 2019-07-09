Tanglewood Preserve Community - Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom house in the Tanglewood Preserve Community. The home is appointed with a large two car garage and fenced in backyard for privacy. Coming in the doors you are greeted with high ceilings and a large dining room with wood flooring. The kitchen and family room are open giving a large entertainment area. The office is off the kitchen area along with the half bath. Going up the stairs you come into a loft that can be used for a den or play area. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and well proportioned. The master has a very large walk in closet and his and her vanities. All the bedrooms have plush carpet. The house also has a culligan water softener. Call today for a showing.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4099610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have any available units?
11524 Tangle Stone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have?
Some of 11524 Tangle Stone Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11524 Tangle Stone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11524 Tangle Stone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11524 Tangle Stone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr offers parking.
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have a pool?
No, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have accessible units?
No, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11524 Tangle Stone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11524 Tangle Stone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.