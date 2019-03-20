1351 Bi Wood Drive

Amenities

Located on a quiet, peaceful and rural 5 acre fenced and cross-fenced parcel this three bedroom, two bath, 1,512 square foot home features a large center aisle horse barn and stable with two horse stalls, enclosed and secure tack room, horse wash bay with hot water, 4 paddocks, 2 pastures with water, 2 run-in sheds, a 60 foot diameter round pen and plenty of room left over for gardens, chickens, goats or sheep. The interior of the home features stainless steel appliances-refrigerator, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, an inside utility room with washer and dryer included, separate dining room and a living room with wood-burning fireplace. Also, there is a large screened in patio on the rear of the home overlooking the property, horse barn and stables. While rural, the home is just an easy drive to shopping, dining and entertainment. If you enjoy a rural lifestyle on 5 acres and horses with plenty of additional land to enjoy this is the property for you!



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



