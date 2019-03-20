All apartments in Geneva
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

1351 Bi Wood Drive

1351 Biwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Biwood Dr, Geneva, FL 32732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a quiet, peaceful and rural 5 acre fenced and cross-fenced parcel this three bedroom, two bath, 1,512 square foot home features a large center aisle horse barn and stable with two horse stalls, enclosed and secure tack room, horse wash bay with hot water, 4 paddocks, 2 pastures with water, 2 run-in sheds, a 60 foot diameter round pen and plenty of room left over for gardens, chickens, goats or sheep. The interior of the home features stainless steel appliances-refrigerator, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, an inside utility room with washer and dryer included, separate dining room and a living room with wood-burning fireplace. Also, there is a large screened in patio on the rear of the home overlooking the property, horse barn and stables. While rural, the home is just an easy drive to shopping, dining and entertainment. If you enjoy a rural lifestyle on 5 acres and horses with plenty of additional land to enjoy this is the property for you!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 2/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

