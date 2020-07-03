12699 Fairington WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Rare Opportunity for annual rent in beautifully furnished Egret model in Hampton Park. Over 2000 sf of living space, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and iisland open to the spacious great room with volume ceilings. Formal dining area, split bedrooms, attached 2 car garage and access to the screened lanai from the Great Room. Hampton Park is loaded with community amenities including playground, fitness center gathering room with kitchen, billiards and resort style pool and spa with barbecue and seating area. Located in the Gateway community with easy access to SWFL International Airport, I-75 shopping, restaurants and the Spring Training facilities.