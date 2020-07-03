All apartments in Gateway
12699 Fairington WAY
12699 Fairington WAY

12699 Fairington Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

12699 Fairington Way, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rare Opportunity for annual rent in beautifully furnished Egret model in Hampton Park. Over 2000 sf of living space, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and iisland open to the spacious great room with volume ceilings. Formal dining area, split bedrooms, attached 2 car garage and access to the screened lanai from the Great Room. Hampton Park is loaded with community amenities including playground, fitness center gathering room with kitchen, billiards and resort style pool and spa with barbecue and seating area. Located in the Gateway community with easy access to SWFL International Airport, I-75 shopping, restaurants and the Spring Training facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12699 Fairington WAY have any available units?
12699 Fairington WAY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12699 Fairington WAY have?
Some of 12699 Fairington WAY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12699 Fairington WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12699 Fairington WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12699 Fairington WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12699 Fairington WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12699 Fairington WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12699 Fairington WAY offers parking.
Does 12699 Fairington WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12699 Fairington WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12699 Fairington WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12699 Fairington WAY has a pool.
Does 12699 Fairington WAY have accessible units?
No, 12699 Fairington WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12699 Fairington WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12699 Fairington WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12699 Fairington WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12699 Fairington WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
