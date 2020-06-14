/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM
61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL
11541 Villa Grand #807
11541 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
747 sqft
Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit.
11521 Villa Grand
11521 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
833 sqft
Live the resort lifestyle in this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the desirable gated community of Royal Greens in Gateway.
11520 Villa Grand
11520 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
833 sqft
You'll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.
11511 Villa Grand
11511 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
747 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath, unfurnished, open floor plan, Royal Greens unit.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Waterman Daniels
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Gateway
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
883 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.
13555 Eagle Ridge DR
13555 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13555 Eagle Ridge DR in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
13521 Eagle Ridge DR
13521 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13521 Eagle Ridge DR in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
13575 Eagle Ridge DR
13575 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
673 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first floor overlooking lake with water feature available for immediate occuoancy. The home has diagonal tile floors, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen and bath.
13545 Eagle Ridge DR
13545 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
673 sqft
Available Now! This fully furnished, turnkey second floor one bedroom one bath is move-in ready! This unit offers an open floor plan with roomy living and dining room, breakfast bar and screened lanai.
Results within 10 miles of Gateway
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
