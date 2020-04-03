10541 Prato DR

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table tennis court

If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities. This home features beautiful furnishings creating a comfortable relaxing home to enjoy in season. Light & bright, kitchen highlights include granite countertop, sleek stainless appliances. 2 Bedroom plus Den, (den has a queen size bed). Award winning Pelican Preserve includes a super Town Center with cafe's, resort pools, restaurants, tennis, pickleball, billiards, fitness, movies, & entertainment events. Walk, ride, bike- enjoy the boardwalk , beautiful nature preserve, the amenities are endless.