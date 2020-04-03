All apartments in Gateway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

10541 Prato DR

10541 Prato Drive · (239) 989-0111
Location

10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities. This home features beautiful furnishings creating a comfortable relaxing home to enjoy in season. Light & bright, kitchen highlights include granite countertop, sleek stainless appliances. 2 Bedroom plus Den, (den has a queen size bed). Award winning Pelican Preserve includes a super Town Center with cafe's, resort pools, restaurants, tennis, pickleball, billiards, fitness, movies, & entertainment events. Walk, ride, bike- enjoy the boardwalk , beautiful nature preserve, the amenities are endless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10541 Prato DR have any available units?
10541 Prato DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10541 Prato DR have?
Some of 10541 Prato DR's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10541 Prato DR currently offering any rent specials?
10541 Prato DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 Prato DR pet-friendly?
No, 10541 Prato DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 10541 Prato DR offer parking?
Yes, 10541 Prato DR does offer parking.
Does 10541 Prato DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10541 Prato DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 Prato DR have a pool?
Yes, 10541 Prato DR has a pool.
Does 10541 Prato DR have accessible units?
No, 10541 Prato DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10541 Prato DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10541 Prato DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10541 Prato DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10541 Prato DR does not have units with air conditioning.
