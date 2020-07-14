All apartments in Gainesville
Legacy At Fort Clarke.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Legacy At Fort Clarke

1505 Fort Clarke Blvd · (352) 775-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Receive $500 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Location

1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-03-107 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 16-16-102 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 18-18-103 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-07-303 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 9-09-205 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 9-09-305 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

See 36+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14-14-205 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Unit 17-17-308 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Unit 4-04-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

See 2+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-04-101 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Unit 14-14-302 · Avail. now

$1,622

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Unit 4-04-308 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,642

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy At Fort Clarke.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
dog park
internet access
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living. Our Top Rated Community apartments in Gainesville is nestled in the northwestern sector of thriving Gainesville, Florida, conveniently near I-75. Legacy at Fort Clarke is surrounded by beautiful lakes, creeks, springs, and rolling greenery. Just minutes away from University of Florida Gainesville, Santa Fe College, North Florida Regional Medical Center, and The Oaks Mall, you'll find life as a part of the Legacy at Fort Clarke community brings the best of Gainesville to your doorstep. Our distinctive one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans are comfortable homes which include thoughtful amenities such as an intrusion alarm, vaulted ceilings, oversized closets, washer and dryer connections, and screened porch. We also offer a large selection of community amenities for our residents to enjoy. Take a swim in our gorgeous, resort-style pool or relax on the expansive aqua deck. Have a match on our tennis or volleyball court, and meet your health goals in our fitness studio. Your children will enjoy our playground and tot lot, and your furry friend have fun at the dog park in our pet-friendly community. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by the office today and visit us for your personal tour of Legacy at Fort Clarke Apartments in Gainesville. You'll quickly see why we are one of the top spots to live in Gainesville, and why you'll want to make us your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legacy At Fort Clarke have any available units?
Legacy At Fort Clarke has 77 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy At Fort Clarke have?
Some of Legacy At Fort Clarke's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy At Fort Clarke currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy At Fort Clarke is offering the following rent specials: NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Receive $500 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Is Legacy At Fort Clarke pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy At Fort Clarke is pet friendly.
Does Legacy At Fort Clarke offer parking?
Yes, Legacy At Fort Clarke offers parking.
Does Legacy At Fort Clarke have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy At Fort Clarke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy At Fort Clarke have a pool?
Yes, Legacy At Fort Clarke has a pool.
Does Legacy At Fort Clarke have accessible units?
No, Legacy At Fort Clarke does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy At Fort Clarke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy At Fort Clarke has units with dishwashers.

