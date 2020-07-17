All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:16 AM

Brighton Park

4415 SW 34th St · (352) 213-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4415 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Brighton Park 2 bd/2.5 ba condominium located on 34th Street just south of Archer Road. Catch the RTS for a short ride to Shands or UF. This beautiful end unit has extra windows that let in filtered light that shines through the tall oaks trees which keep the unit cool. Condo is finished with neutral colors throughout and the main floor includes an open, u-shape kitchen with bar-style counter, a laundry with full size W/D, plus a half-bath. The upper level includes two spacious bedrooms with individual baths, both with tubs. Kitchen back door leads to small courtyard area for entertaining. Community includes a community pool.
Brighton Park 2 bd/2.5 ba condominium located on 34th Street just south of Archer Road. Catch the RTS for a short ride to Shands or UF. This beautiful end unit has extra windows that let in filtered light that shines through the tall oaks trees which keep the unit cool. Condo is finished with neutral colors throughout and the main floor includes an open, u-shape kitchen with bar-style counter, a laundry with full size W/D, plus a half-bath. The upper level includes two spacious bedrooms with individual baths, both with tubs. Kitchen back door leads to small courtyard area for entertaining. Community includes a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Park have any available units?
Brighton Park has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Brighton Park have?
Some of Brighton Park's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brighton Park pet-friendly?
No, Brighton Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does Brighton Park offer parking?
No, Brighton Park does not offer parking.
Does Brighton Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brighton Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Park have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Park has a pool.
Does Brighton Park have accessible units?
No, Brighton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Park has units with dishwashers.
