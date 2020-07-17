Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool internet access

Brighton Park 2 bd/2.5 ba condominium located on 34th Street just south of Archer Road. Catch the RTS for a short ride to Shands or UF. This beautiful end unit has extra windows that let in filtered light that shines through the tall oaks trees which keep the unit cool. Condo is finished with neutral colors throughout and the main floor includes an open, u-shape kitchen with bar-style counter, a laundry with full size W/D, plus a half-bath. The upper level includes two spacious bedrooms with individual baths, both with tubs. Kitchen back door leads to small courtyard area for entertaining. Community includes a community pool.

