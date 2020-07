Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pool air conditioning

4 bedroom 3 bathroom POOL home in NW Gainesville! This spacious house features, a screened in patio, fenced backyard, storage galore, a newer deck, and MUCH MUCH more! Call today and find out how to make this home yours for the next 12 months! Pictures from prior tenancy.