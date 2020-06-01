929 SW 13TH Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Never be late to class ever again with this completely remodeled home located next to a sorority house and across the street from UF and Walking distance to Shands, VA and Midtown. In the last two months the owners of this home have Replaced the roof, Painted the exterior and interior, remodeled all 3 bathrooms, New kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances, new wood plank flooring throughout the home, new light fixtures and the list keeps going and going. You wont find another house this updated this close to campus with this much parking. There are two rooms with their own entrance and their own bathrooms, and the other two bedrooms share a bathroom. The home is on an over-sized lot with lots of common space and backs up to the creek. Call today to view this home. Tenant Placement Only