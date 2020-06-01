All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like
929 SW 13TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
929 SW 13TH Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

929 SW 13TH Street

929 Southwest 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

929 Southwest 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Never be late to class ever again with this completely remodeled home located next to a sorority house and across the street from UF and Walking distance to Shands, VA and Midtown. In the last two months the owners of this home have Replaced the roof, Painted the exterior and interior, remodeled all 3 bathrooms, New kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances, new wood plank flooring throughout the home, new light fixtures and the list keeps going and going. You wont find another house this updated this close to campus with this much parking. There are two rooms with their own entrance and their own bathrooms, and the other two bedrooms share a bathroom. The home is on an over-sized lot with lots of common space and backs up to the creek. Call today to view this home. Tenant Placement Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 929 SW 13TH Street have any available units?
929 SW 13TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 SW 13TH Street have?
Some of 929 SW 13TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 SW 13TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 SW 13TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 SW 13TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 SW 13TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 929 SW 13TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 929 SW 13TH Street does offer parking.
Does 929 SW 13TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 SW 13TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 SW 13TH Street have a pool?
No, 929 SW 13TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 SW 13TH Street have accessible units?
No, 929 SW 13TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 SW 13TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 SW 13TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe CollegeCollege of Central FloridaEdward Waters CollegeJacksonville University