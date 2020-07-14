All apartments in Gainesville
862 NW 50th Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

862 NW 50th Terrace

862 Northwest 50th Terrace · (352) 371-2118
Location

862 Northwest 50th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 862 NW 50th Terrace · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
862 NW 50th Terrace (Hillcrest) - 3BR/2.5BA 2 story home built in 2004 with 1912 sq. ft. Open concept living where kitchen overlooks living room with plenty of windows that boasts lots of lighting throughout. Kitchen with large island and serving bar that features pendant lighting, eat-in space off kitchen, formal dining area with trey ceilings. Kitchen appliances include side by side refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, glass stove top built into counter and separate oven. Built in shelving and entertainment center in living room. Large deck off living room makes for perfect outdoor living area with outdoor ceiling fan. Built in desk space with additional cabinets for storage. Master bedroom has trey ceilings, large walk in closet with shelving and door leading to private balcony. Master bathroom with ceramic tile, his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub and large separate walk in shower. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not warranted. Home features wood, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. All bedrooms and laundry are located upstairs. 2 car garage.
Pets allowed with landlord approval.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.
MLS #434953
$1,995/MO & $1,995/SD

(RLNE5814926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 NW 50th Terrace have any available units?
862 NW 50th Terrace has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 NW 50th Terrace have?
Some of 862 NW 50th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 NW 50th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
862 NW 50th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 NW 50th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 862 NW 50th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 862 NW 50th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 862 NW 50th Terrace offers parking.
Does 862 NW 50th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 NW 50th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 NW 50th Terrace have a pool?
No, 862 NW 50th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 862 NW 50th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 862 NW 50th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 862 NW 50th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 NW 50th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
