862 NW 50th Terrace (Hillcrest) - 3BR/2.5BA 2 story home built in 2004 with 1912 sq. ft. Open concept living where kitchen overlooks living room with plenty of windows that boasts lots of lighting throughout. Kitchen with large island and serving bar that features pendant lighting, eat-in space off kitchen, formal dining area with trey ceilings. Kitchen appliances include side by side refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, glass stove top built into counter and separate oven. Built in shelving and entertainment center in living room. Large deck off living room makes for perfect outdoor living area with outdoor ceiling fan. Built in desk space with additional cabinets for storage. Master bedroom has trey ceilings, large walk in closet with shelving and door leading to private balcony. Master bathroom with ceramic tile, his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub and large separate walk in shower. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not warranted. Home features wood, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. All bedrooms and laundry are located upstairs. 2 car garage.

Pets allowed with landlord approval.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.

MLS #434953

$1,995/MO & $1,995/SD



